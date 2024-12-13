Supreme Court's Move to Preserve Places of Worship Garners Praise

In a landmark move, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah commended the Supreme Court's interim decision to halt the registration of new suits challenging the Places of Worship Act. The order, he asserted, represents a crucial stride in safeguarding the sanctity of religious sites and fostering societal harmony.

Abdullah conveyed optimism that the central government would robustly defend the Act in its forthcoming affidavit. He underscored the Court's decision as a vital reprieve amid contentious surveys of mosques and Muslim shrines that have stirred public unease.

The Supreme Court's directive, Abdullah stated, significantly alleviates communal tensions, promoting an atmosphere of peace and understanding across the nation. This judicial intervention is a pivotal advancement toward maintaining communal harmony, warranting celebration and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)