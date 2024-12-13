Left Menu

Supreme Court's Move to Preserve Places of Worship Garners Praise

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, praised the Supreme Court’s interim order halting new suits against the Places of Worship Act. He highlighted it as a step toward religious harmony and expressed hope for the Centre’s defense of the Act, emphasizing its impact on communal peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah commended the Supreme Court's interim decision to halt the registration of new suits challenging the Places of Worship Act. The order, he asserted, represents a crucial stride in safeguarding the sanctity of religious sites and fostering societal harmony.

Abdullah conveyed optimism that the central government would robustly defend the Act in its forthcoming affidavit. He underscored the Court's decision as a vital reprieve amid contentious surveys of mosques and Muslim shrines that have stirred public unease.

The Supreme Court's directive, Abdullah stated, significantly alleviates communal tensions, promoting an atmosphere of peace and understanding across the nation. This judicial intervention is a pivotal advancement toward maintaining communal harmony, warranting celebration and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

