High Court Grants Relief to BBAU Registrar in Corruption Probe
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has allowed Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University to withdraw its inquiry order against Registrar Ashwani Kumar Singh in a corruption case, with provisions to issue a new order. The action followed a special appeal by the university against a previous court decision.
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has permitted Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) to withdraw an inquiry order against its Registrar, Ashwani Kumar Singh, involved in a corruption case, providing the option to issue a new one if necessary.
The court clarified that Singh will continue his duties in compliance with a previous single bench order until the competent authority renders a new decision.
A division bench comprising Justices A R Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi made this ruling following a special appeal by BBAU, challenging a single judge's earlier decision that had stayed Singh's suspension and the inquiry initiated by the university's acting vice chancellor, citing lack of jurisdiction.
