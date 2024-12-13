Court Denies Further Custody for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

A Delhi court on Friday ordered AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan to judicial custody until January 9, in a case related to alleged organized crimes, rejecting the police's plea for additional remand.

The police requested a 10-day extension under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, but Special Judge Kaveri Baweja ruled that there was no justification for further extension of custody, emphasizing that Balyan could not be compelled to cooperate.

The judge highlighted the uncertainty over the arrest of other syndicate members, stating it was insufficient grounds for extended police custody, as the court upheld Balyan's rights during the judicial process.

