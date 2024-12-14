Left Menu

Syrian Regime's Exodus: Top Figures Vanish Amidst Uprising

Following the removal of Syrian President Bashar Assad, top regime figures have either fled the country or gone into hiding. The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham insurgent group, instrumental in the regime's toppling, vows to bring those responsible for human rights abuses to justice, but tracking them down remains challenging.

Updated: 14-12-2024 00:08 IST
  • Lebanon

After insurgents dismantled the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad, many senior officials have seemingly disappeared. According to activists, some managed to flee Syria, while others are hiding in their hometowns to evade justice.

For over five decades, the Assad family rigidly governed Syria, imprisoning those who opposed their regime. Human rights groups report that detainees often faced torture or death. Now, the insurgents, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, pledge to seek justice for such atrocities.

Seeking these individuals is proving difficult. Lebanese officials report thousands of Syrians have crossed borders, and security measures are in place to prevent regime members from escaping. Yet, some, using fake documents, have reportedly reached Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

