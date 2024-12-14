Left Menu

Corruption Unmasked: Irregularities in Karnataka's COVID Management

A case has been registered in Bangalore, Karnataka, over alleged irregularities in COVID-19 management involving government and non-government entities. The complaint, filed by Dr. M Vishnu Prasad, cites misuse of procurement procedures and corruption, involving public officers and companies, leading to the embezzlement of significant public funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-12-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 00:17 IST
Authorities at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station in Bangalore have launched a case over alleged irregularities in COVID-19 management.

The complaint, filed by Dr. M Vishnu Prasad of the Medical Education Department, accuses government and non-government entities of conspiring to defraud the public procurement processes during the pandemic.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had previously assured an investigation into COVID-19 related misconduct, following recommendations from an inquiry panel led by Justice John Michael D'Cunha that revealed large-scale corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

