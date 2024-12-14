Corruption Unmasked: Irregularities in Karnataka's COVID Management
A case has been registered in Bangalore, Karnataka, over alleged irregularities in COVID-19 management involving government and non-government entities. The complaint, filed by Dr. M Vishnu Prasad, cites misuse of procurement procedures and corruption, involving public officers and companies, leading to the embezzlement of significant public funds.
Authorities at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station in Bangalore have launched a case over alleged irregularities in COVID-19 management.
The complaint, filed by Dr. M Vishnu Prasad of the Medical Education Department, accuses government and non-government entities of conspiring to defraud the public procurement processes during the pandemic.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had previously assured an investigation into COVID-19 related misconduct, following recommendations from an inquiry panel led by Justice John Michael D'Cunha that revealed large-scale corruption.
