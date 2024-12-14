American Pilgrim's Dramatic Rescue from Syrian Prison
Travis Timmerman, a 29-year-old American, was evacuated from Syria by the US military after being detained in a notorious Syrian prison. He was captured during a pilgrimage and released by rebels alongside other prisoners. Timmerman reported no mistreatment during his captivity.
- Country:
- United States
In a dramatic rescue, the US military has safely transported Travis Timmerman, an American who disappeared into Syria's notorious prison system seven months ago. The 29-year-old, who went on a Christian pilgrimage, was captured and held in the infamous Palestine Branch detention facility.
According to a US official, Timmerman was flown out of the country in a military helicopter as part of a discreet operation. Timmerman recounted his liberation by rebels, who forcefully broke into the prison, freeing him and other detainees.
Timmerman reported that he was treated fairly and held separately from other Arab prisoners. While in the facility, he was unaware of any other Americans detained. His release marks an end to his unexpected ordeal in Syria.
