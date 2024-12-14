Supreme Court to Consider Religious Tax Exemption Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a pivotal case concerning religious exemptions from state unemployment insurance taxes. This case, brought forward by the Catholic Charities Bureau in Wisconsin, challenges a lower court's decision that denied the bureau an exemption.

The Catholic Charities Bureau, acting as the social ministry of the Catholic diocese in Superior, seeks freedom from the tax based on constitutional religious rights under the First Amendment. The Supreme Court's judgment could compel Wisconsin and similar states to reevaluate their tax exemptions.

Arguments in this significant case are expected to be heard soon, with a final ruling anticipated by June, potentially setting a precedent for religious tax exemptions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)