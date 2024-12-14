Argentina Condemns Arrest of Gendarmeria Officer in Venezuela
Argentina's government denounces the unwarranted arrest of Nahuel Agustin Gallo, a Gendarmeria officer, in Venezuela. Gallo entered from Colombia to visit his family but was detained without justification. Argentina claims this act violates Gallo's fundamental rights, demanding his immediate release.
In a strong rebuke, Argentina's government has condemned the detention of one of its non-commissioned officers by Venezuelan authorities. The officer, Nahuel Agustin Gallo, was reportedly detained without any legitimate cause.
Gallo, belonging to Argentina's national security force, the Gendarmeria, had traveled from Colombia to Venezuela to see his family and partner on December 8th. However, upon entry, he was immediately apprehended.
Argentina's official statement outlined their stance, labeling the arrest 'arbitrary and unjustified,' while highlighting the violation of Gallo's fundamental rights, urging for his prompt release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
