Ex-Governor's Detention Spurs Controversy Amid Fraud Accusations

Alexei Smirnov, the former governor of Russia's Kursk region, was detained on Wednesday amidst allegations of fraud, according to state news outlet TASS.

Smirnov headed the region when Ukrainian troops staged a significant cross-border attack in August 2024. His tenure lasted from May to December 2024, when Alexander Khinshtein succeeded him. He and his former deputy, Alexei Dedov, are both subjects of the investigation.

During the initial hours of the Ukrainian incursion, Smirnov assured the public that the situation was under control, despite a chaotic scene as Russian forces were initially caught off guard. President Vladimir Putin later reproached Smirnov for prioritizing military updates over civilian assistance during a televised meeting.

