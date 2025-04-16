Left Menu

Ex-Governor's Detention Spurs Controversy Amid Fraud Accusations

Alexei Smirnov, former governor of Russia's Kursk region, was detained for suspected fraud. He led Kursk when Ukrainian forces invaded in August 2024. Despite assurances of control, he was criticized by President Putin for focusing on military events over civilian aid. Smirnov and his former deputy face allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:46 IST
Alexei Smirnov, the former governor of Russia's Kursk region, was detained on Wednesday amidst allegations of fraud, according to state news outlet TASS.

Smirnov headed the region when Ukrainian troops staged a significant cross-border attack in August 2024. His tenure lasted from May to December 2024, when Alexander Khinshtein succeeded him. He and his former deputy, Alexei Dedov, are both subjects of the investigation.

During the initial hours of the Ukrainian incursion, Smirnov assured the public that the situation was under control, despite a chaotic scene as Russian forces were initially caught off guard. President Vladimir Putin later reproached Smirnov for prioritizing military updates over civilian assistance during a televised meeting.

