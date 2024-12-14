Left Menu

TikTok Faces Ban as U.S. Court Upholds Divestment Law

A U.S. appeals court denied TikTok's request to block a law mandating ByteDance's divestment of the app by January 19 to avoid a ban. With the law taking effect, TikTok plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, arguing its operations are U.S.-based despite national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 05:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 05:32 IST
TikTok Faces Ban as U.S. Court Upholds Divestment Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia on Friday dismissed an urgent plea from TikTok to obstruct a law necessitating its Chinese parent ByteDance to sell the app by January 19, preventing a total ban.

TikTok had sought more time to present its case to the Supreme Court, warning the law's enactment could silence a major American platform serving over 170 million monthly users. The ruling now forces TikTok to advance its appeal directly to the Supreme Court.

The Justice Department supports the divestment, citing national security risks from Chinese influence, but TikTok maintains its operations and data are securely based in the United States. ByteDance and TikTok must expedite their legal process against the law's backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024