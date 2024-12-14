Left Menu

India's Commitment to Minority Rights: A Parliamentary Perspective

Union minister Kiren Rijiju counters claims of minority right violations in India, emphasizing legal protections and affirmative action. During a debate on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, he called for caution in words and actions that impact India's global image, acknowledging all governments' efforts, including the Congress party.

In a statement on Saturday, Union minister Kiren Rijiju challenged accusations that minorities in India are without rights. He spoke during a debate marking 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Rijiju highlighted that India not only guarantees legal protections for minorities but also implements affirmative action policies to support their interests.

He commended successive governments, including Congress, for their contributions to minority welfare. Rijiju emphasized the need for responsible rhetoric to maintain India's image internationally.

