India's Commitment to Minority Rights: A Parliamentary Perspective

In a statement on Saturday, Union minister Kiren Rijiju challenged accusations that minorities in India are without rights. He spoke during a debate marking 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Rijiju highlighted that India not only guarantees legal protections for minorities but also implements affirmative action policies to support their interests.

He commended successive governments, including Congress, for their contributions to minority welfare. Rijiju emphasized the need for responsible rhetoric to maintain India's image internationally.

