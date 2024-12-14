Left Menu

Justice for Wayanad: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over Relief Denial

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Centre of ignoring relief pleas for landslide-hit Wayanad. She led a protest, demanding justice and a relief package. Despite severe devastation, political differences have hindered aid, fueling criticism of the central government's handling of natural disaster responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 12:11 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sharply criticized the central government, alleging that politics are preventing much-needed assistance from reaching landslide-affected Wayanad.

Leading a protest, Gandhi and other MPs from Kerala demanded a special relief package from the Centre, accusing it of discriminatory practices during natural disasters.

Despite the visible devastation, the Centre remains unresponsive, raising concerns over its disaster response strategy and highlighting the urgent need for nonpartisan humanitarian action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

