Justice for Wayanad: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over Relief Denial

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sharply criticized the central government, alleging that politics are preventing much-needed assistance from reaching landslide-affected Wayanad.

Leading a protest, Gandhi and other MPs from Kerala demanded a special relief package from the Centre, accusing it of discriminatory practices during natural disasters.

Despite the visible devastation, the Centre remains unresponsive, raising concerns over its disaster response strategy and highlighting the urgent need for nonpartisan humanitarian action.

