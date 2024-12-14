CBI Grills Odisha IAS Officer Over Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called upon senior Odisha cadre IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi and his drivers for deposition as part of its investigation into an alleged bribery scandal involving high-ranking officials, sources revealed on Saturday.

CBI inspector Gurjinder Singh informed Sethi on December 10 that his insights are crucial to the case. Although summoned to the CBI's Bhubaneswar office on December 11, Sethi asked for an extension through his legal representatives, remaining unavailable for immediate comment.

As Sethi failed to appear, the CBI requested a driver list from the past six years. This investigation is connected to a bribery incident, leading to the arrest of Chanchal Mukherjee and two contractors, adding pressure to state officials. Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan declared a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, promising strong action if Sethi is implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)