Left Menu

CBI Grills Odisha IAS Officer Over Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Odisha IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi and his drivers regarding a bribery case investigation. Sethi sought more time after being summoned to Bhubaneswar. The inquiry is linked to an alleged bribery case involving Chanchal Mukherjee and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 12:16 IST
CBI Grills Odisha IAS Officer Over Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called upon senior Odisha cadre IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi and his drivers for deposition as part of its investigation into an alleged bribery scandal involving high-ranking officials, sources revealed on Saturday.

CBI inspector Gurjinder Singh informed Sethi on December 10 that his insights are crucial to the case. Although summoned to the CBI's Bhubaneswar office on December 11, Sethi asked for an extension through his legal representatives, remaining unavailable for immediate comment.

As Sethi failed to appear, the CBI requested a driver list from the past six years. This investigation is connected to a bribery incident, leading to the arrest of Chanchal Mukherjee and two contractors, adding pressure to state officials. Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan declared a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, promising strong action if Sethi is implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024