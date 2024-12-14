Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Government Over Alleged PSC Exam Irregularities

In a scathing attack, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of turning a blind eye to irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission's recent examination process. Yadav claims that question paper leaks are state-endorsed, hitting out at the government's inadequate communication with distressed job aspirants.

Protests erupted following the alleged leak of BPSC examination papers, leading to clashes between aspirants and authorities. The opposition leader slammed the government's handling of the situation, highlighting instances where aspirants were reportedly baton-charged and arrested. Yadav labeled the regime as disconnected from student welfare.

The RJD leader also pledged that if his party emerges victorious in the 2025 elections, it would prioritize the needs of students and job seekers, facilitating travel and accommodation for exam candidates. Meanwhile, the examination center chaos resulted in further unrest, amplifying criticism of the NDA-led state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)