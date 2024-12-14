Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Government Over Alleged PSC Exam Irregularities
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for alleged PSC exam irregularities, claiming state-sponsored paper leaks. He accused the government of failing students, and promised reforms if voted to power in 2025. A commotion occurred at an exam center amid rumors of leaked questions.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing attack, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of turning a blind eye to irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission's recent examination process. Yadav claims that question paper leaks are state-endorsed, hitting out at the government's inadequate communication with distressed job aspirants.
Protests erupted following the alleged leak of BPSC examination papers, leading to clashes between aspirants and authorities. The opposition leader slammed the government's handling of the situation, highlighting instances where aspirants were reportedly baton-charged and arrested. Yadav labeled the regime as disconnected from student welfare.
The RJD leader also pledged that if his party emerges victorious in the 2025 elections, it would prioritize the needs of students and job seekers, facilitating travel and accommodation for exam candidates. Meanwhile, the examination center chaos resulted in further unrest, amplifying criticism of the NDA-led state government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Nitish Kumar
- Bihar
- PSC
- exam
- irregularities
- paper leak
- protests
- 2025 elections
- RJD
ALSO READ
License Examiner Arrested for Bribe to Anti-Corruption Investigators
RSP Raises Hackles Over EVM 'Irregularities'
Congress Demands Probe into Election Irregularities in Maharashtra
Congress Alleges Electoral Irregularities: Eyes on Election Commission
RBI Cancels Zavron Finance Registration Over Lending Irregularities