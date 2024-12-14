12-Year-Old Detained for Email Bomb Threat
A 12-year-old was detained for emailing a bomb threat to a Delhi school. Part of a larger scam affecting 30 schools, he acted after media coverage on similar threats. He was counseled and released. Authorities continue investigating the ongoing threats affecting numerous institutions.
A 12-year-old student in south Delhi was detained for emailing a bomb threat to his school, part of a wider scare involving 30 schools, police revealed on Saturday.
The boy, who admitted to sending the email after seeing news about similar threats, was counseled and later released, while his parents were warned.
A coordinated investigation across 30 schools found nothing suspicious. Authorities are probing ongoing threats that have targeted multiple institutions since May, with no leads on the culprits yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
