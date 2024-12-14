Russian Military Maneuvers: Cargo Planes Depart for Libya Amidst Syrian Turmoil

In a significant development, a Russian cargo plane departed from the Hmeimim air base in Syria's Latakia province, bound for Libya. This was confirmed by a Syrian security official positioned outside the facility.

The official also mentioned that more Russian departures from the base are anticipated in the coming days, hinting at increased military activity.

Satellite imagery from Friday corroborated these movements, revealing the presence of two Antonov AN-124 cargo planes at the base. This follows the recent overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)