Russian Military Maneuvers: Cargo Planes Depart for Libya Amidst Syrian Turmoil
A Russian cargo plane has left Russia's air base in Latakia for Libya. Further departures from Hmeimim air base are anticipated, following satellite images showing Russian military movements after President Assad's overthrow. Two Antonov AN-124 planes were observed at the base.
- Syria
In a significant development, a Russian cargo plane departed from the Hmeimim air base in Syria's Latakia province, bound for Libya. This was confirmed by a Syrian security official positioned outside the facility.
The official also mentioned that more Russian departures from the base are anticipated in the coming days, hinting at increased military activity.
Satellite imagery from Friday corroborated these movements, revealing the presence of two Antonov AN-124 cargo planes at the base. This follows the recent overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces.
