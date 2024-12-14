Left Menu

Justice Pursued: Chargesheets Filed Against Militancy Supporters in Doda

Seven individuals, including a Pakistan-based terrorist, have been chargesheeted in militancy-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The accused, involved in providing logistical support to terrorist groups, face charges under various laws. This action is part of police efforts to dismantle terrorist support networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:46 IST
Justice Pursued: Chargesheets Filed Against Militancy Supporters in Doda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven individuals, including a Pakistan-based terrorist, have been formally charged in connection with two separatist-related incidents in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to a senior police official.

On Friday, the chargesheets were submitted to the NIA court in Doda, reinforcing the police's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region by holding individuals involved in unlawful activities accountable.

The individuals are accused of supporting terrorist factions by supplying essential needs and logistics, with charges under multiple legal sections including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024