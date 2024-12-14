Justice Pursued: Chargesheets Filed Against Militancy Supporters in Doda
Seven individuals, including a Pakistan-based terrorist, have been chargesheeted in militancy-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The accused, involved in providing logistical support to terrorist groups, face charges under various laws. This action is part of police efforts to dismantle terrorist support networks.
Seven individuals, including a Pakistan-based terrorist, have been formally charged in connection with two separatist-related incidents in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to a senior police official.
On Friday, the chargesheets were submitted to the NIA court in Doda, reinforcing the police's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region by holding individuals involved in unlawful activities accountable.
The individuals are accused of supporting terrorist factions by supplying essential needs and logistics, with charges under multiple legal sections including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
