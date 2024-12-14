High Court Drama: Engineer's Allegations Spur Anticipatory Bail Pleas

The Allahabad High Court is set to hear anticipatory bail pleas from the family of Engineer Atul Subhash, who took his own life in Bengaluru last week. Subhash accused his estranged wife and her relatives of harassment in a suicide note, prompting legal actions.

Filing the pleas were his wife, Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag, and uncle Sushil, as they were named in a case of abetment to suicide. These filings follow summons issued by Bengaluru City Police, demanding Nikita's appearance within three days.

The case draws attention to the legal complexities in accusations of harassment and abetment to suicide, putting the Singhania family under intense scrutiny while the High Court considers their pleas for protection from arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)