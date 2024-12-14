Left Menu

Justice Bela M Trivedi Leads Mahanadi Tribunal

Justice Bela M Trivedi has been appointed as the chairperson of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, following the resignation of Justice AM Khanwilkar. Her role is expected to expedite resolution on the Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, as per the gazette notification.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:29 IST
Justice Bela M Trivedi has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal following the resignation of Justice AM Khanwilkar, as confirmed by a recent gazette notification.

This appointment was made under Section 5A of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, with the nomination coming directly from the Chief Justice of India.

The decision aims to accelerate the resolution of the long-standing water dispute between the Indian states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, concerning the critical allocation of the Mahanadi river's resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

