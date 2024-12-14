Justice Bela M Trivedi Leads Mahanadi Tribunal

Justice Bela M Trivedi has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal following the resignation of Justice AM Khanwilkar, as confirmed by a recent gazette notification.

This appointment was made under Section 5A of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, with the nomination coming directly from the Chief Justice of India.

The decision aims to accelerate the resolution of the long-standing water dispute between the Indian states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, concerning the critical allocation of the Mahanadi river's resources.

