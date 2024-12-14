Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Paves Way for Development Race

Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri announced a development competition across Una district's five assembly constituencies. He emphasized land bank clarity, strategic planning, and pond conservation. Officials are directed to carry out notable projects in each panchayat while addressing water bill issues and preventing pond encroachment.

In a bid to herald a new era of development, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri declared that the coming year would be marked by competitive growth across all five assembly constituencies in Una district. This announcement was made during an event on Friday evening.

Agnihotri emphasized the importance of creating a comprehensive land bank for each gram panchayat while warning against illegal encroachments. He directed officials to maintain clarity in land bank data and outlined plans for strategic development, aiming for transformative changes in all 245 panchayats.

Addressing water concerns, Agnihotri demanded immediate action to rectify wrongful billing and prioritized the conservation of ancient ponds to combat water depletion. Strict measures were suggested to prevent the filling of ancient ponds, underlining their significance in maintaining the area's water levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

