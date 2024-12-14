Missing Maharashtra Teen Traced to Goa
An 18-year-old girl from Maharashtra was reported missing and later found in Goa. She was traveling toward Kerala before being located by the police at Margao station. After lodging a complaint, the police used technical surveillance to track her and reunite her with her family.
An 18-year-old girl who disappeared from her home in Maharashtra was successfully tracked to Goa and reunited with her family, police confirmed on Saturday.
The girl, headed to Kerala by train, was located by authorities at Margao station, South Goa, following a missing report filed by her family.
Goa police employed technical surveillance techniques to determine her location and coordinated her safe return to her family through custody transfer with Satara police station.
