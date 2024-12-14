Left Menu

Missing Maharashtra Teen Traced to Goa

An 18-year-old girl from Maharashtra was reported missing and later found in Goa. She was traveling toward Kerala before being located by the police at Margao station. After lodging a complaint, the police used technical surveillance to track her and reunite her with her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:59 IST
Missing Maharashtra Teen Traced to Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old girl who disappeared from her home in Maharashtra was successfully tracked to Goa and reunited with her family, police confirmed on Saturday.

The girl, headed to Kerala by train, was located by authorities at Margao station, South Goa, following a missing report filed by her family.

Goa police employed technical surveillance techniques to determine her location and coordinated her safe return to her family through custody transfer with Satara police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024