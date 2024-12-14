Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Oil Facility

In a bold move, Ukrainian drones launched an attack on a pivotal oil facility in Russia's Oryol region, a significant supplier of fuel to Russian forces, according to Ukraine's military on Saturday.

The targeted site, the Steel Horse production control station, located roughly 170 kilometers from the Ukraine border, suffered a fire, but no casualties were reported. The Oryol governor, Andrei Klychko, confirmed the strike via Telegram, noting that 11 drones were intercepted over the region.

This incident reflects Ukraine's increased use of drone technology to hit Russian oil facilities, identified as legitimate military objectives assisting Russian troops. Moscow, however, has denounced these actions as 'terrorist acts'.

(With inputs from agencies.)