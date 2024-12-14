Political Uproar in Himachal Over Endangered ‘Jungli Murga’

In a heated political confrontation, the BJP in Himachal Pradesh has called for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to apologize for allegedly advocating the consumption of 'Jungli Murga', an endangered species, during a dinner in Shimla.

Sukhu swiftly rebuffed the claims, emphasizing his health-motivated decision to avoid non-vegetarian and oily foods. He accused the opposition of turning a non-issue into political fodder.

The incident followed a viral video showing Sukhu's remarks about the dish, potentially breaching wildlife protection laws. As tensions mount, calls for official action grow amid broader allegations over other procedural controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)