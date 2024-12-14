Left Menu

Political Uproar in Himachal Over Endangered ‘Jungli Murga’

A political stir erupted in Himachal Pradesh after the BJP demanded an apology from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for his alleged role in encouraging the consumption of 'Jungli Murga', an endangered species. Sukhu refuted the claims, asserting health reasons for his dietary choices and accusing the opposition of political maneuvering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 16:48 IST
Political Uproar in Himachal Over Endangered ‘Jungli Murga’
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political confrontation, the BJP in Himachal Pradesh has called for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to apologize for allegedly advocating the consumption of 'Jungli Murga', an endangered species, during a dinner in Shimla.

Sukhu swiftly rebuffed the claims, emphasizing his health-motivated decision to avoid non-vegetarian and oily foods. He accused the opposition of turning a non-issue into political fodder.

The incident followed a viral video showing Sukhu's remarks about the dish, potentially breaching wildlife protection laws. As tensions mount, calls for official action grow amid broader allegations over other procedural controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024