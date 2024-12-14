Left Menu

ED Alleges Deliberate Trial Delays by Tamil Nadu Minister in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate accused Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji of intentionally stalling proceedings in a money laundering case. The agency filed for bail revocation after Balaji allegedly disrupted witness examination. Concerns about potential trial influence arose due to Balaji's former role and recent reinstatement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:10 IST
Enforcement Directorate
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, claiming that Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji is intentionally delaying trial court proceedings in a significant money laundering case. This case is linked to the cash-for-job scam, wherein the apex court had previously granted Balaji bail.

The affidavit was filed following a petition by a victim, demanding a cancellation of Balaji's bail. The ED argued that since Balaji's release, trial progress has been stalled, as he moved applications for digital records and changed counsel.

The ED highlighted Balaji's proximity to key witnesses from his tenure as transport minister, raising concerns of potential trial influence. This extends fears over his reappointment as a cabinet minister just days after receiving bail. The case is set for further hearing on December 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

