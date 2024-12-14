Controversial Remarks Stir Debate in Sikh Community

The Punjab State Women Commission has taken action against Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami. On Saturday, the commission issued a notice following his alleged derogatory remarks about his predecessor, Bibi Jagir Kaur.

Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill has instructed Dhami to appear personally before the panel and provide a written explanation by December 17. The commission took suo-motu notice of these remarks, which allegedly included highly-offensive language against Kaur during a telephonic conversation captured in an audio recording circulating online.

The commission underscored that such language is not only defamatory to Kaur but also disrespectful to women at large, highlighting Dhami's failure to maintain expected dignity as the leader of the SGPC. The commission has called for Dhami's removal from his post, despite his expression of regret.

(With inputs from agencies.)