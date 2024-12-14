Left Menu

Controversial Remarks Stir Debate in Sikh Community

The Punjab State Women Commission has demanded an explanation from SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami over alleged derogatory remarks against former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, highlighting concerns about respect for women and suggesting Dhami's removal from his position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:31 IST
Controversial Remarks Stir Debate in Sikh Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab State Women Commission has taken action against Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami. On Saturday, the commission issued a notice following his alleged derogatory remarks about his predecessor, Bibi Jagir Kaur.

Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill has instructed Dhami to appear personally before the panel and provide a written explanation by December 17. The commission took suo-motu notice of these remarks, which allegedly included highly-offensive language against Kaur during a telephonic conversation captured in an audio recording circulating online.

The commission underscored that such language is not only defamatory to Kaur but also disrespectful to women at large, highlighting Dhami's failure to maintain expected dignity as the leader of the SGPC. The commission has called for Dhami's removal from his post, despite his expression of regret.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024