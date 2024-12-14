Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Shocking Murder in South Kolkata

A man was arrested in Kolkata related to the murder of a woman, whose severed head was found in a garbage dump. The suspect, the woman's brother-in-law, confessed to the crime. Authorities are working to uncover the motive and locate missing body parts. Investigations continue.

A man has been detained in connection with the gruesome murder of a woman whose severed head was discovered in a garbage dump in South Kolkata's Tollygunge area, according to police reports.

Identified as Atiur Rahman Laskar, the arrested individual is the brother-in-law of the victim. Investigations reveal Laskar had a relationship with the woman, who had separated from her husband two years ago.

The woman worked as a domestic help around Regent Park, while Laskar was employed as a construction worker. Police arrested him in his native village, Basuldanga, after he confessed to the murder during interrogation efforts to locate all parts of the woman's body are ongoing.

