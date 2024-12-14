Tragedy Unfolds: Shocking Murder in South Kolkata

A man has been detained in connection with the gruesome murder of a woman whose severed head was discovered in a garbage dump in South Kolkata's Tollygunge area, according to police reports.

Identified as Atiur Rahman Laskar, the arrested individual is the brother-in-law of the victim. Investigations reveal Laskar had a relationship with the woman, who had separated from her husband two years ago.

The woman worked as a domestic help around Regent Park, while Laskar was employed as a construction worker. Police arrested him in his native village, Basuldanga, after he confessed to the murder during interrogation efforts to locate all parts of the woman's body are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)