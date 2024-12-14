Crackdown on Communal Violence in Bangladesh: Arrests Made

In Sunamganj district, law enforcement officials arrested four suspects accused of vandalizing properties belonging to the local Hindu community and Loknath temple. The arrests came amid growing unrest sparked by a controversial Facebook post.

A case was filed against 150-170 individuals, with 12 detailed identifications among the accused. Despite removing the inflammatory post, its widespread circulation fueled tensions, prompting immediate police action.

The Bangladeshi interim government faces increased scrutiny following 88 incidents targeting minorities, including Hindus, as reported by Interim Government Head Muhammad Yunus' office. Authorities work closely to address these security concerns.

