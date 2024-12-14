Tragic End: Railway Constable's Life Cut Short
A 37-year-old railway police constable, Roshan Manohar Girhepunje, allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur. He was discovered hanging from a tree in a village near the district headquarters. His family had filed a missing person report after he failed to return home from work.
A tragic incident unfolded as a 37-year-old railway police constable, Roshan Manohar Girhepunje, allegedly ended his life in the village of Wadegaon (Kale) near Nagpur, Maharashtra. Local authorities reported the discovery on Saturday.
Constable Girhepunje was found hanging from a tree with a nylon wire around 30 kilometers from the district headquarters. His family had been worried after he didn't return home from work on December 7, prompting them to file a missing person report. During the probe, his motorcycle was found near the scene.
The Kuhi police have registered an accidental death case and are continuing their investigation to uncover more details surrounding this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
