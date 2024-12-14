Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack KZF Terror Module in Grenade Attack Case

The Punjab Police have arrested three members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), solving a grenade attack case in Nawanshahr. The suspects, linked to international handlers, aimed to target police and minority leaders. Weapons and funding details were uncovered, with further investigations ongoing.

Updated: 14-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:19 IST
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have apprehended three operatives of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) in connection with a recent hand grenade attack in Nawanshahr. The arrests come within two weeks of the incident, marking a swift resolution to the case.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified those detained as Yugpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, and Harjot Singh. The operation, conducted based on intelligence inputs, also led to the recovery of firearms and live cartridges from the suspects.

The trio is believed to be working under handlers from countries including Germany and the UK, with objectives to target police and minority leaders across Punjab and Haryana. Investigations continue to uncover the module's network and financing, reportedly involving Rs 4.5 lakh over the last six months.

