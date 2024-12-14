Punjab Police Crack KZF Terror Module in Grenade Attack Case

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have apprehended three operatives of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) in connection with a recent hand grenade attack in Nawanshahr. The arrests come within two weeks of the incident, marking a swift resolution to the case.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified those detained as Yugpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, and Harjot Singh. The operation, conducted based on intelligence inputs, also led to the recovery of firearms and live cartridges from the suspects.

The trio is believed to be working under handlers from countries including Germany and the UK, with objectives to target police and minority leaders across Punjab and Haryana. Investigations continue to uncover the module's network and financing, reportedly involving Rs 4.5 lakh over the last six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)