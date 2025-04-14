Political Storm Over Bajwa's '50 Bombs' Claim in Punjab

Punjab politics has been thrown into turbulence as senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa stands accused under an FIR following his claim that '50 bombs have reached Punjab'.

The controversial statement has sparked a significant backlash, with Congress leaders arguing that Bajwa is the target of political vendetta. They criticized the Punjab government for allegedly choosing to 'put him in the dock' rather than taking the security threat seriously.

Bajwa, who intends to appear before the Mohali Superintendent of Police on Tuesday, has emphasized the need for security vigilance in Punjab, a sentiment echoed by Congress stalwarts amidst rising political tensions.

