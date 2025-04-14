Left Menu

Political Storm Over Bajwa's '50 Bombs' Claim in Punjab

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa faces a controversial FIR over his claim about '50 bombs' in Punjab. Accused of misleading information, he has major support from Congress leaders, who label this as political vendetta. Bajwa's claim aims to highlight security concerns in the border state.

Updated: 14-04-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab politics has been thrown into turbulence as senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa stands accused under an FIR following his claim that '50 bombs have reached Punjab'.

The controversial statement has sparked a significant backlash, with Congress leaders arguing that Bajwa is the target of political vendetta. They criticized the Punjab government for allegedly choosing to 'put him in the dock' rather than taking the security threat seriously.

Bajwa, who intends to appear before the Mohali Superintendent of Police on Tuesday, has emphasized the need for security vigilance in Punjab, a sentiment echoed by Congress stalwarts amidst rising political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

