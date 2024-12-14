Cybercrime Gang Busted in Bold Assam Raid
An interstate cybercrime gang involved in making fake Aadhaar cards and other financial crimes was dismantled by Assam police with the arrest of five individuals from Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Authorities are continuing investigations to uncover the gang's full network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagaon | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Police in Assam made a significant breakthrough in the fight against cybercrime with the arrest of five individuals linked to an interstate criminal gang.
The operation, led by Juria police, followed critical intelligence inputs, resulting in apprehensions in Nagaon district on Friday night, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Jayanta Barua.
The accused were involved in counterfeit Aadhaar card production and financial fraud. The investigation is ongoing as police seek to identify further members of the network, urging public vigilance against cybercrime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cybercrime
- Assam
- interstate
- gang
- arrests
- Aadhaar
- fraud
- Nagaon
- police
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Louise Haigh Resigns Following Fraud Conviction Revelation
Transport Minister Resigns Amidst Fraud Conviction Scandal
Political Tensions Escalate as Bangladesh Arrests ISKCON Leader
Legal matter involving pvt firms, individuals and US Dept of Justice: MEA on US prosecutors charging Gautam Adani, others for bribery, fraud.
Indian govt not informed in advance on issue: MEA on US prosecutors charging Adani and others of bribery and fraud.