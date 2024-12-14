Cybercrime Gang Busted in Bold Assam Raid

Police in Assam made a significant breakthrough in the fight against cybercrime with the arrest of five individuals linked to an interstate criminal gang.

The operation, led by Juria police, followed critical intelligence inputs, resulting in apprehensions in Nagaon district on Friday night, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Jayanta Barua.

The accused were involved in counterfeit Aadhaar card production and financial fraud. The investigation is ongoing as police seek to identify further members of the network, urging public vigilance against cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)