Left Menu

Cybercrime Gang Busted in Bold Assam Raid

An interstate cybercrime gang involved in making fake Aadhaar cards and other financial crimes was dismantled by Assam police with the arrest of five individuals from Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Authorities are continuing investigations to uncover the gang's full network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagaon | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:47 IST
Cybercrime Gang Busted in Bold Assam Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Assam made a significant breakthrough in the fight against cybercrime with the arrest of five individuals linked to an interstate criminal gang.

The operation, led by Juria police, followed critical intelligence inputs, resulting in apprehensions in Nagaon district on Friday night, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Jayanta Barua.

The accused were involved in counterfeit Aadhaar card production and financial fraud. The investigation is ongoing as police seek to identify further members of the network, urging public vigilance against cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024