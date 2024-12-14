Tragic Turn: Constable’s Demise Amid Domestic Turmoil

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a 33-year-old head constable succumbed to the pressures of domestic strife, taking his own life by allegedly jumping in front of a train at Byappanahalli.

Identified as Tippanna from the Hulimavu police station, he left behind a poignant note in Kannada accusing his wife and father-in-law of harassment. According to authorities, the fatal decision followed a tense argument with his spouse upon his return from duty.

The railway authorities promptly alerted the police, who initiated a case under sections including abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation. The investigation remains active, paralleling a similar case of a tech professional in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)