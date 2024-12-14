Tragic Turn: Constable’s Demise Amid Domestic Turmoil
A 33-year-old Bengaluru police constable, Tippanna, died by suicide after an alleged dispute with his wife and harassment by his father-in-law. He left a note blaming his domestic situation. The police have filed charges against his wife and father-in-law, and an investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a 33-year-old head constable succumbed to the pressures of domestic strife, taking his own life by allegedly jumping in front of a train at Byappanahalli.
Identified as Tippanna from the Hulimavu police station, he left behind a poignant note in Kannada accusing his wife and father-in-law of harassment. According to authorities, the fatal decision followed a tense argument with his spouse upon his return from duty.
The railway authorities promptly alerted the police, who initiated a case under sections including abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation. The investigation remains active, paralleling a similar case of a tech professional in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
