Tragic Turn: Constable’s Demise Amid Domestic Turmoil

A 33-year-old Bengaluru police constable, Tippanna, died by suicide after an alleged dispute with his wife and harassment by his father-in-law. He left a note blaming his domestic situation. The police have filed charges against his wife and father-in-law, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:49 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a 33-year-old head constable succumbed to the pressures of domestic strife, taking his own life by allegedly jumping in front of a train at Byappanahalli.

Identified as Tippanna from the Hulimavu police station, he left behind a poignant note in Kannada accusing his wife and father-in-law of harassment. According to authorities, the fatal decision followed a tense argument with his spouse upon his return from duty.

The railway authorities promptly alerted the police, who initiated a case under sections including abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation. The investigation remains active, paralleling a similar case of a tech professional in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

