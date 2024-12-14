Rahul Gandhi's Fierce Defense of the Constitution Amid BJP Critique

In a fiery address, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took aim at the BJP on Saturday, arguing the party's stance on the Constitution runs counter to the principles it claims to defend. Invoking V D Savarkar, Gandhi noted the Hindutva ideologue's dismissal of the Constitution as lacking Indian essence, implicitly criticizing the ruling party for misrepresenting its own ideological lineage.

Gandhi extended his critique to government policies, including alleged favoritism towards the Adani Group and oppressive tactics against dissenters, suggesting these actions metaphorically 'chop off the thumbs' of society's most vulnerable—echoing the tale of Eklavya. Such practices, he said, betray constitutional protections intended for the marginalized.

Reiterating commitments to constitutional safeguards, Gandhi emphasized a caste census and the abolition of reservation caps, advocating for equitable development. He underscored the INDIA bloc's dedication to these values, contrasting with what he described as BJP's division-fueling policies. By invoking historical figures like Ambedkar, he portrayed Congress as staunch protectors of constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)