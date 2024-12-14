Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Fierce Defense of the Constitution Amid BJP Critique

Rahul Gandhi criticizes BJP for undermining the Constitution, citing Savarkar's views favoring Manusmriti. He draws parallels with historic injustices, alleging current government policies disadvantage marginalized groups. Gandhi promises a caste census and further protections under the Constitution, positioning the Congress and INDIA alliance as its defenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Fierce Defense of the Constitution Amid BJP Critique
Leader of Opposition
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took aim at the BJP on Saturday, arguing the party's stance on the Constitution runs counter to the principles it claims to defend. Invoking V D Savarkar, Gandhi noted the Hindutva ideologue's dismissal of the Constitution as lacking Indian essence, implicitly criticizing the ruling party for misrepresenting its own ideological lineage.

Gandhi extended his critique to government policies, including alleged favoritism towards the Adani Group and oppressive tactics against dissenters, suggesting these actions metaphorically 'chop off the thumbs' of society's most vulnerable—echoing the tale of Eklavya. Such practices, he said, betray constitutional protections intended for the marginalized.

Reiterating commitments to constitutional safeguards, Gandhi emphasized a caste census and the abolition of reservation caps, advocating for equitable development. He underscored the INDIA bloc's dedication to these values, contrasting with what he described as BJP's division-fueling policies. By invoking historical figures like Ambedkar, he portrayed Congress as staunch protectors of constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024