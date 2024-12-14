In a significant development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Saturday that Russian forces have started utilizing North Korean troops in their mission to expel Ukrainian soldiers from the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian forces launched their offensive in the Kursk region back in August and continue to maintain control over certain areas. This strategic maneuver aims to alleviate the mounting pressure on Ukrainian troops in the east, where Russia has been steadily advancing.

Zelenskiy described the involvement of North Korean soldiers as a new level of escalation in the conflict, now approaching its 34th month. The Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, is witnessing increased military activity due to this latest development.

(With inputs from agencies.)