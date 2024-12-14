Left Menu

North Korean Troops Join Russia's Kursk Offensive

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Russia has begun deploying North Korean troops in an attempt to oust Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region. This escalation is part of Kyiv's ongoing efforts to relieve pressure on eastern Ukraine, where Russian gains have been consistent.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Saturday that Russian forces have started utilizing North Korean troops in their mission to expel Ukrainian soldiers from the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian forces launched their offensive in the Kursk region back in August and continue to maintain control over certain areas. This strategic maneuver aims to alleviate the mounting pressure on Ukrainian troops in the east, where Russia has been steadily advancing.

Zelenskiy described the involvement of North Korean soldiers as a new level of escalation in the conflict, now approaching its 34th month. The Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, is witnessing increased military activity due to this latest development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

