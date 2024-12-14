Left Menu

Tragic Carbon Monoxide Incident Claims Three Lives in Dagshai

In Dagshai, three individuals, Arbaaz, Suresh, and Suraj, were found dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning from a brazier. They worked as car painters and were residing in a rented place. A family member discovered them unconscious. Police confirmed they had slept with a burning angithi in a closed room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:12 IST
Tragic Carbon Monoxide Incident Claims Three Lives in Dagshai
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals were found dead in Dagshai on Saturday, succumbing to carbon monoxide poisoning from a brazier, according to police reports.

The victims, Arbaaz, 34, Suresh, 22, and Suraj, 27, originally from Uttar Pradesh, were employed as car painters. They had been living in rented accommodations in Rehun village.

A relative, Dilshad, discovered the victims after they failed to respond to calls. Police investigations revealed they slept with a burning angithi in an enclosed room, leading to the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024