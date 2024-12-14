Tragic Carbon Monoxide Incident Claims Three Lives in Dagshai
In Dagshai, three individuals, Arbaaz, Suresh, and Suraj, were found dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning from a brazier. They worked as car painters and were residing in a rented place. A family member discovered them unconscious. Police confirmed they had slept with a burning angithi in a closed room.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:12 IST
Three individuals were found dead in Dagshai on Saturday, succumbing to carbon monoxide poisoning from a brazier, according to police reports.
The victims, Arbaaz, 34, Suresh, 22, and Suraj, 27, originally from Uttar Pradesh, were employed as car painters. They had been living in rented accommodations in Rehun village.
A relative, Dilshad, discovered the victims after they failed to respond to calls. Police investigations revealed they slept with a burning angithi in an enclosed room, leading to the tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
