Neighbors Conspire in Shocking Village Murder

A man was brutally killed using bricks by his neighbor, allegedly with the assistance of the victim's wife, as reported by local authorities on Saturday.

Shamim Bano, the wife, and the neighbor Manos, have been detained by police for their alleged roles in the murder, which occurred in Tah Khurd Kala village, under the Khutar police station's jurisdiction.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh S, Yunus was attacked while asleep on Friday night. Police responded swiftly and, following a complaint from Yunus' brother, registered a case against Bano and Manos. Both are currently being interrogated, and the victim's body was sent for post-mortem examination.

