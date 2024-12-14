Neighbors Conspire in Shocking Village Murder
In Tah Khurd Kala village, a man named Yunus was allegedly murdered by his neighbor with the involvement of his wife, Shamim Bano. The police have detained both Shamim and the neighbor, Manos, following the incident. A case has been registered based on a complaint by Yunus' brother.
A man was brutally killed using bricks by his neighbor, allegedly with the assistance of the victim's wife, as reported by local authorities on Saturday.
Shamim Bano, the wife, and the neighbor Manos, have been detained by police for their alleged roles in the murder, which occurred in Tah Khurd Kala village, under the Khutar police station's jurisdiction.
According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh S, Yunus was attacked while asleep on Friday night. Police responded swiftly and, following a complaint from Yunus' brother, registered a case against Bano and Manos. Both are currently being interrogated, and the victim's body was sent for post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
