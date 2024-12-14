United States Engages with Rebel Group in Syria
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced direct contact between the U.S. and rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria, following an offensive that overthrew President Assad. Speaking in Jordan, he emphasized a joint communique supporting a political transition in Syria with inclusivity and minority respect.
In a landmark diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the United States has established direct communication with the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). This development follows the group's offensive which led to the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Speaking after a significant meeting in Jordan with foreign ministers from Arab countries and Turkey, Blinken underscored a collective commitment to a political transition in Syria characterized by inclusivity and respect for minority groups. A joint communique was agreed upon to outline the fundamental principles to guide Syria's political trajectory.
This engagement marks a notable shift in U.S. foreign policy in the region, aiming to foster a stable and more harmonious political environment in Syria, as diplomatic efforts intensify among regional players.
