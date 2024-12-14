Escalating Crisis: Death Toll Rises in Gaza Amid Israeli Airstrikes

In Gaza, at least 22 Palestinians have lost their lives as a result of Israeli airstrikes, with the military targeting shelters and reportedly aiming at militants. Among the dead is Diab Ali al-Jaru, the head of Hamas's administrative committee in central Gaza, according to a Hamas source.

Reports indicate that the airstrikes also occurred near an aid-collection site in Deir Al-Balah, where people were gathered, leading to further casualties. The Israeli military claims the strikes were aimed at Hamas militants who had been firing rockets into Israel.

As ceasefire efforts from Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. intensify, the conflict remains unresolved. Meanwhile, a local journalist was among those killed, highlighting the extreme dangers media workers face in the war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)