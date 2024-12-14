Haryana Anti-Corruption Bust: Sonia Aggarwal Arrested
Sonia Aggarwal, vice chairperson of the Haryana Women Commission, was arrested along with her driver, Kulbir, for accepting a bribe. The arrest followed a complaint by a teacher facing a family dispute, alleging bribe demands to settle the case. The Anti-Corruption Bureau set a trap, leading to their arrest.
In a significant development, Haryana Women Commission vice chairperson Sonia Aggarwal, along with her driver Kulbir, was arrested by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday. The arrest stemmed from allegations of accepting a bribe, according to official sources.
The incident unfolded when Kulbir was apprehended in the act of accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The operation followed a complaint by a teacher who alleged corruption in a familial dispute case. The teacher, married to a Haryana Police sub-inspector, claimed he was pressured to settle the dispute through bribery.
The ACB, upon receiving the complaint, orchestrated a meticulously planned trap that led to the arrests. Separate teams were dispatched to Kharkhoda and Hisar, culminating in Kulbir's capture near Jindal Park in Hisar. Sonia Aggarwal herself was detained in Kharkhoda, and the ACB has launched a thorough investigation into the matter.
