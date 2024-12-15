Left Menu

Exposed: Sheikh Hasina's Alleged Involvement in Bangladesh's Enforced Disappearances

An inquiry commission in Bangladesh has implicated former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and top military and police officials in over 3,500 enforced disappearances. The report, titled 'Unfolding The Truth,' recommends abolishing the RAB and revising the Anti-Terrorism Act. Chairman Mainul Islam Chowdhury claims a 'systematic design' for undetected disappearances.

Exposed: Sheikh Hasina's Alleged Involvement in Bangladesh's Enforced Disappearances
An inquiry commission in Bangladesh has released a report implicating former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and high-ranking military and police figures in numerous cases of enforced disappearance.

Titled 'Unfolding The Truth,' the report was presented to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and suggests more than 3,500 of such incidents under Hasina's regime.

The commission's findings indicate a systematic effort to carry out these disappearances, urging the abolition of the Rapid Action Battalion and amending the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009.

