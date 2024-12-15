Exposed: Sheikh Hasina's Alleged Involvement in Bangladesh's Enforced Disappearances

An inquiry commission in Bangladesh has released a report implicating former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and high-ranking military and police figures in numerous cases of enforced disappearance.

Titled 'Unfolding The Truth,' the report was presented to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and suggests more than 3,500 of such incidents under Hasina's regime.

The commission's findings indicate a systematic effort to carry out these disappearances, urging the abolition of the Rapid Action Battalion and amending the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)