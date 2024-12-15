Left Menu

Blast in Kanker: BSF Jawan Injured in IED Explosion

A BSF jawan was injured in an IED explosion planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district while attempting to defuse it. The incident occurred during a security operation on Hetarkasa road. The injured jawan received preliminary treatment and was moved to a hospital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state.

A BSF jawan sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device, allegedly planted by Naxalites, detonated during an area domination operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, according to law enforcement officials.

The explosion took place at approximately 9.30 am near Panidobir camp on the Hetarkasa village road, where security personnel were conducting routine patrolling and detected the explosive device, according to Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela.

The injured BSF jawan, identified as B Ishwar Rao, received immediate first aid and was subsequently transferred to a medical facility for further treatment. The incident coincided with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, where he plans to attend events in Raipur and Bastar districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

