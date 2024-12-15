Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail to Mentally Ill Convict Amidst Social Stigma Concerns

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a convicted man, citing his schizophrenia condition. The court highlighted societal stigma around mental illness, noting the trial court's oversight in accounting for the accused's mental state. Bail was granted with conditions for continued treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a 35-year-old man convicted of killing his father, due to his diagnosed schizophrenia. The decision, made by Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande, suspends the life sentence pending an appeal. Court records show the man's mental condition as a significant factor.

The court emphasized the societal stigma associated with mental illness in India, suggesting it's a barrier to proper acknowledgment and treatment. Despite the man's confession, the court recognized his mental instability, which was substantiated through psychological evaluation. This highlights the need for nuanced legal considerations of mental health.

An affidavit from the convict's sister, assuring ongoing treatment adherence, was a condition for bail. The case underscores the legal system's role in addressing mental health complexities, reminding public and legal entities alike of the stigma and challenges involved in mental health cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

