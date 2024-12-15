Diplomatic Tensions: Algeria Summons French Ambassador
Algeria has summoned French ambassador Stephane Romatet due to concerns over French intelligence's involvement in activities aimed at destabilizing Algeria. This development follows strained relations after France supported Morocco's Western Sahara conflict resolution plan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:56 IST
- Country:
- Algeria
Algeria's diplomatic tension with France has escalated as the foreign ministry summoned French ambassador Stephane Romatet. The move comes after allegations of French intelligence involvement in plans to destabilize Algeria, a claim highlighted by the government newspaper El Moudjahid.
The relations between the two countries have deteriorated following France's endorsement of Morocco's proposal to resolve the Western Sahara conflict, a plan contentious to Algeria.
This development marks a significant strain in Algerian-French relations, with diplomatic sources underscoring the seriousness of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement