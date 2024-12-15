Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Algeria Summons French Ambassador

Algeria has summoned French ambassador Stephane Romatet due to concerns over French intelligence's involvement in activities aimed at destabilizing Algeria. This development follows strained relations after France supported Morocco's Western Sahara conflict resolution plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:56 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Algeria Summons French Ambassador
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria's diplomatic tension with France has escalated as the foreign ministry summoned French ambassador Stephane Romatet. The move comes after allegations of French intelligence involvement in plans to destabilize Algeria, a claim highlighted by the government newspaper El Moudjahid.

The relations between the two countries have deteriorated following France's endorsement of Morocco's proposal to resolve the Western Sahara conflict, a plan contentious to Algeria.

This development marks a significant strain in Algerian-French relations, with diplomatic sources underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024