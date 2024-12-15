Diplomatic Tensions: Algeria Summons French Ambassador

Algeria's diplomatic tension with France has escalated as the foreign ministry summoned French ambassador Stephane Romatet. The move comes after allegations of French intelligence involvement in plans to destabilize Algeria, a claim highlighted by the government newspaper El Moudjahid.

The relations between the two countries have deteriorated following France's endorsement of Morocco's proposal to resolve the Western Sahara conflict, a plan contentious to Algeria.

This development marks a significant strain in Algerian-French relations, with diplomatic sources underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)