Campus Clampdown: Jamia Millia Islamia Revisits 2019 Protest Anniversary

On Sunday, Jamia Millia Islamia made the controversial decision to suspend classes and close its library, aligning with the anniversary of the 2019 anti-CAA protests that saw alleged police aggression on campus.

The All India Students' Association (AISA), backed by the Left, criticized the university administration for what they saw as a maneuver to thwart student participation in commemorative events.

Videos and claims from students highlighted intense police presence and restricted campus access, hinting at a deeper controversy over students' rights to peaceful protest.

