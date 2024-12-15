Campus Clampdown: Jamia Millia Islamia Revisits 2019 Protest Anniversary
Jamia Millia Islamia suspended classes and closed its library amid a remembrance event for the 2019 anti-CAA protests. Students alleged that the administration, supported by police, aimed to prevent their commemoration with heavy restrictions and a police presence, which fuelled tensions on the campus.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Jamia Millia Islamia made the controversial decision to suspend classes and close its library, aligning with the anniversary of the 2019 anti-CAA protests that saw alleged police aggression on campus.
The All India Students' Association (AISA), backed by the Left, criticized the university administration for what they saw as a maneuver to thwart student participation in commemorative events.
Videos and claims from students highlighted intense police presence and restricted campus access, hinting at a deeper controversy over students' rights to peaceful protest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jamia
- CAA
- protest
- Delhi
- police
- students
- university
- administration
- commemoration
- restrictions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Universities Urge International Students to Return Before Trump's Inauguration
Punjab Police Crackdown: Two Arrested in Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Operation
Punjab Police Crackdown: Smuggling Network Busted
Tragic Escape: Man Falls to Death in Police Custody in Delhi
Juvenile Offender Escapes Police Custody During Hospital Visit