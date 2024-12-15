Left Menu

Campus Clampdown: Jamia Millia Islamia Revisits 2019 Protest Anniversary

Jamia Millia Islamia suspended classes and closed its library amid a remembrance event for the 2019 anti-CAA protests. Students alleged that the administration, supported by police, aimed to prevent their commemoration with heavy restrictions and a police presence, which fuelled tensions on the campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Jamia Millia Islamia made the controversial decision to suspend classes and close its library, aligning with the anniversary of the 2019 anti-CAA protests that saw alleged police aggression on campus.

The All India Students' Association (AISA), backed by the Left, criticized the university administration for what they saw as a maneuver to thwart student participation in commemorative events.

Videos and claims from students highlighted intense police presence and restricted campus access, hinting at a deeper controversy over students' rights to peaceful protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

