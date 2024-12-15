Crackdown on Illegal Mining: 17 Vehicles Seized in Kulgam
Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district seized 17 vehicles, including 11 excavators, used for illegal mining in a river. Following a tip-off, police teams conducted raids in various areas. Legal action has been initiated against the individuals involved, demonstrating a firm stance against unlawful mineral extraction.
In a significant operation to clamp down on illegal mining activities, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district have seized 17 vehicles. The haul includes 11 excavators believed to be involved in unlawful mineral extraction in a local river.
According to an official spokesperson, authorities were alerted to the illegal operations, prompting the formation of dedicated teams to bring the perpetrators to justice. The joint operation was conducted alongside the Department of Geology and Mining.
The raids, carried out in the areas of Thokerpora, Ashmuji, and Bhan, also resulted in the seizure of six trucks. Legal proceedings are now underway against those implicated in the illegal mining activities.
