Left Menu

Israel's Bold Move: Expanding Settlements on the Golan Heights

Israel's government has approved a plan to expand settlements on the occupied Golan Heights. This move aims to double the Israeli population in the area, citing security concerns due to the ongoing conflict in Syria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the importance of strengthening this region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:13 IST
Israel's Bold Move: Expanding Settlements on the Golan Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has announced a controversial plan to expand its settlements in the Golan Heights, currently under its control. This decision, ratified on Sunday, stems from concerns regarding regional security and a strategic aim to increase the Israeli demographic in the Golan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the move as vital, declaring that bolstering the Golan Heights equates to bolstering the country itself. The initiative is described as crucial, particularly in the context of conflict dynamics involving neighboring Syria.

The government is committed to developing the area, promoting settlement growth, and maintaining a firm hold over the region, according to statements from Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024