Israel's Bold Move: Expanding Settlements on the Golan Heights

Israel has announced a controversial plan to expand its settlements in the Golan Heights, currently under its control. This decision, ratified on Sunday, stems from concerns regarding regional security and a strategic aim to increase the Israeli demographic in the Golan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the move as vital, declaring that bolstering the Golan Heights equates to bolstering the country itself. The initiative is described as crucial, particularly in the context of conflict dynamics involving neighboring Syria.

The government is committed to developing the area, promoting settlement growth, and maintaining a firm hold over the region, according to statements from Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)