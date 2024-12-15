Left Menu

Gurugram Police Crack Down on Armed Robbery Gang

Gurugram Police have apprehended a gang of armed robbers, arresting five individuals and recovering stolen vehicles, weapons, and items. The gang planned a robbery on SPR road, but police intervention led to their capture. Legal proceedings are underway as further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram Police successfully dismantled a notorious gang of armed robbers, officials announced on Sunday.

In a coordinated operation following a tip-off, authorities apprehended five suspects, recovering seven stolen bikes, a car, two illegal pistols, and various other items, including master keys.

With FIRs filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, investigations into the group's activities reveal multiple thefts and robbery cases linked to this gang across regions in Haryana and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

