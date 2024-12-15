Gurugram Police Crack Down on Armed Robbery Gang
Gurugram Police have apprehended a gang of armed robbers, arresting five individuals and recovering stolen vehicles, weapons, and items. The gang planned a robbery on SPR road, but police intervention led to their capture. Legal proceedings are underway as further investigations continue.
Gurugram Police successfully dismantled a notorious gang of armed robbers, officials announced on Sunday.
In a coordinated operation following a tip-off, authorities apprehended five suspects, recovering seven stolen bikes, a car, two illegal pistols, and various other items, including master keys.
With FIRs filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, investigations into the group's activities reveal multiple thefts and robbery cases linked to this gang across regions in Haryana and Rajasthan.
