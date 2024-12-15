A Peaceful Turning Point: Former Naxals Embrace New Beginnings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his joy at an event marking the surrender of former Naxals from six states. Shah highlighted the significance of their decision to renounce violence and join the mainstream, marking it as a positive step towards peace.

He shared details of government initiatives aimed at rehabilitating surrendered militants, including the provision of housing and livelihood opportunities. The Home Minister urged more militants to abandon their armed struggle, assuring them of the government's support through various schemes.

Shah also mentioned future plans for hosting the Olympics in Ahmedabad in 2036, aspiring to train youth to win medals. The surrendered individuals acknowledged the benefits of government schemes like police jobs and loans for new ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)