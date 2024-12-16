South Korea's Constitutional Court Begins Pivotal Impeachment Review
The Constitutional Court in South Korea is set to review the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces potential charges of insurrection connected with a martial law attempt. The court has until six months to make a decision, while investigations continue.
The Constitutional Court of South Korea is set to commence reviewing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment proceedings on Monday, following accusations related to his martial law attempt on December 3. According to Yonhap news, the court will make a decision within the next six months regarding Yoon's potential removal or reinstatement.
The impeachment, passed by the opposition-led parliament on Saturday, will be deliberated by all six sitting justices. Yoon and his officials face significant charges, including insurrection linked to the brief implementation of martial law, adding to the gravity of the court's review.
A collaborative investigative team from the police, defense ministry, and an anti-corruption agency plans to question Yoon on Wednesday, per Yonhap news. Notably, Yoon failed to attend a separate inquiry by the prosecutor's office on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Turmoil Intensifies with Martial Law Declaration
South Korean president declares emergency martial law, accusing opposition of anti-state activities, reports AP.
South Korea Faces Financial Turmoil Amid Martial Law Declaration
South Korea's Night of Political Chaos: Martial Law and Public Outcry
South Korea's parliament impeaches 4 officials as a vote on impeaching Yoon over his martial law declaration looms, reports AP.