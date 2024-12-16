South Korea's Constitutional Court Begins Pivotal Impeachment Review

The Constitutional Court of South Korea is set to commence reviewing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment proceedings on Monday, following accusations related to his martial law attempt on December 3. According to Yonhap news, the court will make a decision within the next six months regarding Yoon's potential removal or reinstatement.

The impeachment, passed by the opposition-led parliament on Saturday, will be deliberated by all six sitting justices. Yoon and his officials face significant charges, including insurrection linked to the brief implementation of martial law, adding to the gravity of the court's review.

A collaborative investigative team from the police, defense ministry, and an anti-corruption agency plans to question Yoon on Wednesday, per Yonhap news. Notably, Yoon failed to attend a separate inquiry by the prosecutor's office on Sunday.

