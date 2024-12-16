Left Menu

In Defense of Faith: A Lawyer's Journey in Turbulent Times

Rabindra Ghosh, a notable Bangladeshi lawyer, journeys to India for medical treatment amidst defending jailed Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Despite safety concerns, Ghosh is determined to return to Bangladesh to continue the defense. The Hindu minority faces growing threats amid the country's political instability post-Hasina's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:32 IST
Rabindra Ghosh, a renowned Bangladeshi lawyer, is currently in Barrackpore, near Kolkata, seeking medical treatment, his son reported on Monday. Ghosh arrived in India on Sunday, accompanied by his wife, and is staying with his son, Rahul, a long-time resident of Barrackpore in West Bengal.

Concerns over Ghosh's safety have been heightened following his involvement in the legal defense of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk facing charges in Bangladesh. Despite his son's pleas to remain in India, Ghosh is determined to return home to continue his legal fight, cognizant of potential threats to his life and freedom.

The situation for Bangladesh's Hindu minority has become increasingly precarious amid recent political unrest, notably following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The community, once comprising a significant portion of the population, continues to face marginalization and violence, with advocates like Ghosh navigating dangerous waters to support their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

