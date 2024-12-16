In Defense of Faith: A Lawyer's Journey in Turbulent Times

Rabindra Ghosh, a renowned Bangladeshi lawyer, is currently in Barrackpore, near Kolkata, seeking medical treatment, his son reported on Monday. Ghosh arrived in India on Sunday, accompanied by his wife, and is staying with his son, Rahul, a long-time resident of Barrackpore in West Bengal.

Concerns over Ghosh's safety have been heightened following his involvement in the legal defense of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk facing charges in Bangladesh. Despite his son's pleas to remain in India, Ghosh is determined to return home to continue his legal fight, cognizant of potential threats to his life and freedom.

The situation for Bangladesh's Hindu minority has become increasingly precarious amid recent political unrest, notably following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The community, once comprising a significant portion of the population, continues to face marginalization and violence, with advocates like Ghosh navigating dangerous waters to support their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)